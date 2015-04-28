PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 28

April 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

GREEK PM RESHUFFLES NEGOTIATING TEAM AS CREDITORS LOSE PATIENCE (on.ft.com/1bMtdJe)

RAIN HAMPERS NEPAL QUAKE RELIEF EFFORT (on.ft.com/1Dvi8BZ)

SHELL AND TOTAL DELAY AFRICA PROJECTS (on.ft.com/1KoT0CR)

APPLE RETURNS $200BN CASH ON IPHONE BOOM (on.ft.com/1b7W2Pd)

Overview

Greece’s Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis has been sidelined after three months of fruitless talks with international creditors to unlock 7.2 billion euros in bailout funds, heartening investors and sparking a rally on the Athens stock market.

Royal Dutch Shell and Total SA have delayed multibillion-dollar offshore oil projects in west Africa as part of efforts to rein in costs and shore up cash flow following the collapse in crude prices.

The death toll from Nepal’s worst earthquake in 80 years rose to about 3,800 on Monday, with 6,500 injured, as rescuers struggled to reach remote hill villages while Kathmandu’s small airport was overwhelmed by flights carrying relief supplies.

iPhone sales among the middle class in China and other emerging economies propelled Apple ahead of Wall Street’s forecasts for the fifth successive quarter, as it pledged to return another $70 billion to shareholders. (Editing by Cynthia Osterman)