PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 1

May 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

EUROZONE MARKETS REVERSE AS STIMULUS EUPHORIA WEARS OFF (on.ft.com/1QQzHa1)

CHURCH OF ENGLAND BLACKLISTS COAL AND TAR SANDS INVESTMENTS (on.ft.com/1bZO63I)

EU TO PROBE POPULAR U.S. SITES OVER DATA USE AND SEARCH (on.ft.com/1bjzn2p)

MILIBAND RULES OUT COALITION WITH SNP (on.ft.com/1bZO63I)

Overview

European share prices saw their first monthly decline of the year in April, as enthusiasm for Europe’s quantitative easing programme began to fade.

The Church of England, among the world’s wealthiest religious institutions, has decided to bar coal and tar sands investments, in a striking victory for campaigners seeking to make fossil fuels as unpopular as tobacco.

Brussels is set to widen its front against U.S. tech companies just two weeks after the launch of its landmark competition case against Google by initiating a separate probe into a wider range of online platforms, such as Netflix, WhatsApp, Skype, Airbnb and Uber.

Labour leader Ed Miliband attempted to shore up votes in the final days of the election campaign, insisting he would rather not be prime minister than do any form of deal with the Scottish National Party. (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)