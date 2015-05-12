PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

May 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

City law firm Gateley set to float on AIM (on.ft.com/1FckISU)

Cameron to unveil counterterror measures aimed at Islamists (on.ft.com/1FckY4j)

Drop long-term pay plans, think-tank argues (on.ft.com/1Fcltvc)

Overview

Gateley is set to be the first British law firm to list in London after it announced its stock market flotation on Tuesday in a move that will give it access to funds for expansion.

British Prime Minister David Cameron will on Wednesday set out new laws intended to curb organisations and individuals who promote militant ideologies at home and recruit young people to radical islamist groups abroad.

A new report from the think tank High Pay Centre says Long-term incentive plans (LTips) should be scrapped and performance bonuses for executives should be paid in cash not shares. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru. Editing by Andre Grenon)