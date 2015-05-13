FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 14
May 13, 2015 / 11:52 PM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

UK forex inquiry comes under U.S. pressure (on.ft.com/1H4il1c)

The admirable Engelhardt to leave Admiral with grown-up issues (on.ft.com/1H4iNMX)

NATO says Russia's nuclear rhetoric irresponsible (on.ft.com/1H4jshB)

Overview

U.S. authorities are concerned about the thoroughness of a Bank of England investigation into whether any of its staff was aware of or condoned currency market manipulation, according to people familiar with the situation.

Insurance industry veteran Henry Engelhardt, the chief executive of motor insurer Admiral Group Plc, is stepping down from his role in 2016, in the latest of a series of management reshuffles in Britain’s insurance sector.

NATO’s military chief, General Philip Breedlove, accused Russia of making irresponsible nuclear threats, which he said were intended to make NATO think twice about how it responded to Russia’s actions in Ukraine. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.