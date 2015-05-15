PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 15

May 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

U.S. buyout group TPG snaps up UK discounter Poundworld (on.ft.com/1EJfqK0)

Mobile operators plan to block online advertising (on.ft.com/1EJfFEU)

Lot weighs IPO if sale talks fail (on.ft.com/1EJgsFH)

Overview

Britain’s Poundworld, the pound store operator, has sold a majority stake to U.S. private equity firm TPG, securing new funds to speed up store expansion.

One European wireless carrier told the Financial Times that it has installed software that prevents most types of advertising from loading in Web pages and apps, in its data centres and planned to turn it on before the end of 2015.

Sebastian Mikosz, chief executive officer of Polish flag-carrier Lot Airlines, revealed that the airline is in active talks with operators and private equity groups over a government plan to shift the company into private hands. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)