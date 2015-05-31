FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 1
#Market News
June 1, 2015 / 12:01 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

WPP FACES ANOTHER REVOLT OVER CHIEF‘S PAY

(on.ft.com/1JcjsBW)

DELOITTE UK CONSIDERS MERGING WITH BENELUX PARTNER FIRMS

(on.ft.com/1BzZY2k)

NHS BOSS WARNS FOOD AND DRINK INDUSTRY MUST ACT TO CUT SUGAR

(on.ft.com/1FjTUvy)

EUROPEAN ENERGY GROUPS SEEK UN BACKING FOR CARBON PRICING SYSTEM (on.ft.com/1eKkOaA)

Overview

British-based advertising company WPP Plc may face opposition from its shareholders at its annual meeting on June 9 over Chief Executive Martin Sorrell’s 43 million stg 2014 compensation.

Audit firm Deloitte UK is planning to merge with member firms from the Benelux region. Potential deal will be discussed at company’s global meeting in June.

National Health Service head Simon Stevens said that the food and drink industry must cut the sugar content of its products.

Europe’s six largest oil and gas companies, including Royal Dutch Shell, BP Plc, BG Group and Total SA, have united in seeking help from the United Nations to stop global warming. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
