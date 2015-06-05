FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 5
#Funds News
June 5, 2015 / 12:20 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(In headline and dateline, fixes date to June 5.)

June 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

ALL EYES ON GULLIVER AS HE PREPARES SECOND HSBC SHAKE-UP PLAN (on.ft.com/1RNuUpj)

FCA TO FINE LLOYDS RECORD 100 MLN STG OVER PPI

(on.ft.com/1M8TQUo)

ENERGY CHIEFS URGE EU TO ALLOW FRACKING

(on.ft.com/1IgGZPf)

WORLDPAY READIES FOR 6 BLN STG LONDON FLOAT

(on.ft.com/1BN7CXh)

Overview

HSBC Holdings Plc chief executive is set to announce plans next week regarding thousands of job cuts, selling operations in Brazil and Turkey .

Britain’s financial regulator will fine Lloyds Banking Group more than 100 million pounds ($154 million) for failings in the way it handled complaints about mis-sold loan insurance.

Statoil ASA and ExxonMobil Corp chiefs are calling on policy makers to re-examine the contentious drilling process. Chief executive of Statoil said Europe could see a natural gas renaissance similar to that in the United States if governments allowed fracking in the region.

Payment processing company Worldpay is set to hire six banks, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, to lead the company’s London stock market listing, valued at 6 billion pounds.

Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
