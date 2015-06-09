FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 10
#Market News
June 9, 2015 / 11:41 PM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

HSBC TO AXE UP TO 50,000 JOBS IN 2 YEARS

(on.ft.com/1GbS6rZ)

DEUTSCHE, BARCLAYS AND RBS DOWNGRADED BY S&P

(on.ft.com/1Mmjm8V)

WPP CRITICISED OVER ‘SORRELL-CENTRICITY’

(on.ft.com/1I0a5jr)

BT‘S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ADDS 5 POUNDS PER MONTH

(on.ft.com/1JI6tqt)

Overview

HSBC Holdings Plc is set to speed up a cull of unprofitable units and countries by cutting almost 50,000 jobs - half of them from selling businesses in Brazil and Turkey.

Ratings agency Standard & Poor’s downgraded several UK and German banks, including Deutsche Bank AG, Barclays Plc and Royal Bank of Scotland, saying it considers government support for these banks to be uncertain.

Standard Life, which holds about 22 million shares in WPP, criticized the company’s “lack of transparency” over the procedure followed to replace company founder and Chief Executive Martin Sorrell.

Britain’s BT said on Tuesday it would offer Champions League soccer matches to new and existing customers of its TV service for free, and to its broadband subscribers for 5 pounds a month.

Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
