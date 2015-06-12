FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 12
#Market News
June 12, 2015 / 12:20 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

SHELL TO WITHDRAW FROM SHALE GAS EXPLORATION IN EASTERN UKRAINE (on.ft.com/1e6X0h2)

BRUSSELS LAUNCHES ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION INTO AMAZON

(on.ft.com/1GAYcFP)

BANKER WHO WORKED ON ABN AMRO DEAL RETURNS FOR RBS SELL-OFF

(on.ft.com/1Fc8GUP)

UK BANK RULE REFORMERS CALL END TO AGE OF BIG STICK

(on.ft.com/1e6ZUSM)

Overview

Oil major Shell is considering withdrawing from its last exploration well in Ukraine as the project has been on hold for nearly a year due to the conflict between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces.

The European Commission said on Thursday it had opened a formal antitrust investigation into certain business practices by Amazon in its distribution of electronic books.

The banker who worked on ABN Amro takeover in 2007, a deal which led to the collapse of Royal Bank of Scotland, is set to return to work with RBS as a corporate broker advising it on its privatisation.

The head of the UK Financial Conduct Authority, Martin Wheatley, said that scandals and ever higher fines for banks should be over.

Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
