PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 21
July 21, 2015 / 12:00 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

MERGER OF DRINKS CAN MAKERS FACES EUROPEAN COMPETITION PROBE

(on.ft.com/1MEhY1R)

LOCKHEED AGREES TO BUY HELICOPTER MAKER SIKORSKY FOR $9 BLN

(on.ft.com/1Dr6Jo5)

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC IN 1.3 BLN POUND REVERSE TAKEOVER OF AVEVA

(on.ft.com/1TN1k4i)

Overview

European Union antitrust regulators opened an in-depth investigation into U.S. drinks can maker Ball Corp’s 4.3 billion-pound ($6.69 billion) offer for U.K. peer Rexam Plc , concerned about the anti-competitive effects.

Lockheed Martin Corp said it would buy Black Hawk maker Sikorsky Aircraft from United Technologies Corp for $9 billion, cementing Lockheed’s dominance in weapons making.

Britain’s Aveva, which agreed to a reverse takeover proposal by France’s Schneider Electric SE, says it will remain independent. ($1 = 0.6426 pounds) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
