PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 22

July 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

RIVALS ASK EU TO PROBE GOOGLE'S ROLE IN ADVERT TECHNOLOGY MARKET (on.ft.com/1fkfkDc)

VODAFONE SHAKES UP EUROPEAN MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE

(on.ft.com/1LBtvAf)

SFO INVITES BARCLAYS TO TALK ABOUT SETTLING QATAR DEAL PROBE

(on.ft.com/1SAzTrK)

GERMAN CARMAKERS NEARING DEAL FOR NOKIA‘S HERE MAPPING ARM

(on.ft.com/1gN8mYA)

Overview

Several rivals of Google, including OpenX and AppNexus, which is part-owned by WPP Plc and Microsoft Corp, have expressed concerns to the European Commission in recent months, saying Google might be unlawfully oppressing competition in the market for advertising technology.

Vodafone Group Plc said the company’s head of Europe, Philipp Humm, is set to leave as a part of its restructuring program in Europe. Also, the head of its most important markets on the continent will report directly to Vittorio Colao, chief executive.

UK’s Serious Fraud Office offered Barclays Plc to settle a long-running criminal probe into its multi-billion pound fundraising from Qatari investors during the 2008 financial crisis.

Nokia Oyj is in talks with three German carmakers - BMW, Daimler AG and Audi, a Volkswagen AG unit - regarding a sale of its maps unit, HERE, for about 2.5 billion euros. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)