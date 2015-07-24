FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 24
#Market News
July 24, 2015 / 12:02 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

NIKKEI TO BUY FT GROUP FOR 844 MLN STG

(on.ft.com/1VCBhP2)

FERRARI FILES FOR NEW YORK IPO

(on.ft.com/1KnaAHU)

BRUSSELS IN ANTITRUST CASE AGAINST SKY AND SIX HOLLYWOOD STUDIOS (on.ft.com/1HMBiIX)

Overview

Japanese media group Nikkei has agreed to buy the Financial Times from Britain’s Pearson Plc for 844 million stg ($1.31 billion), putting one of the world’s premier business newspapers in the hands of a company influential at home but little known outside Japan.

Italian sportscar maker Ferrari has taken a step closer to a stock market listing in New York, as its parent Fiat Chrysler Automobiles seeks to boost its own coffers to fund an ambitious 48 billion euro ($52.72 billion) investment plan.

The European Commission charged Sky Plc’s UK division and six major U.S. film studios, Walt Disney Co , NBCUniversal, Paramount, Sony Corp, Twenty-First Century Fox Inc’s Twentieth Century Fox and Warner Brothers, on Thursday with illegally limiting access across the European Union to movies shown on pay-TV channels. ($1 = 0.6447 pounds) ($1 = 0.9104 euros) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
