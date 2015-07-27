FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 27
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 27, 2015 / 12:30 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Former pensions minister Steve Webb set to join Royal London (on.ft.com/1SIS4eY)

Finmeccanica changes tack on US sale (on.ft.com/1DHSOdB)

Pearson in talks to sell Economist stake (on.ft.com/1DHSSda)

Overview

Steve Webb, who oversaw some of the biggest reforms to pensions in a century in the coalition government before he lost his parliamentary seat in May, is poised to join Royal London, the UK’s biggest mutual life and retirement group, which once criticised him for making “headline grabbing” policy.

Italian defence group Finmeccanica is no longer looking to sell DRS Technologies, the U.S. electronics business it acquired for $5.2 billion in 2008, due to the improved performance of the unit.

Pearson Plc is in talks to sell its 50 percent stake in The Economist Group, publisher of The Economist magazine, to the other shareholders in the group, with one, Italy’s Agnelli family, confirming it wants to increase its stake. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.