PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 28, 2015 / 12:52 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

GVC plays solo game in Bwin bid (on.ft.com/1Io4TFU)

Marwyn to launch vehicle on Aim to buy media companies (on.ft.com/1Io5o2B)

UK food takeaway start-up Deliveroo raises $70m (on.ft.com/1Io5x6d)

Overview

Online gambling firm GVC Holdings returned on Monday with a new 1 billion-pound ($1.56 billion) bid for rival Bwin.party Digital Entertainment, looking to trump a recently accepted offer from 888 Holdings Plc.

Marwyn Value Investors Ltd, the group that brought companies including Peppa Pig rights owner Entertainment One to the public markets, is launching an Aim-listed acquisition vehicle called Gloo Networks to buy media companies valued at up to 1 billion pounds ($1.56 billion).

Deliveroo, an early-stage UK start-up that delivers takeaways from high-end restaurants, has raised $70 million to expand internationally, valuing the London-based company at $315m, according to one person familiar with the matter.

$1 = 0.6425 pounds Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
