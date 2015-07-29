FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 29
#Market News
July 29, 2015 / 12:57 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Disneyland Paris faces Brussels pricing probe (on.ft.com/1D7l1Qp)

HeidelbergCement takes over Italcementi (on.ft.com/1IpIZlr)

Ofcom claims Royal Mail breached competition law (on.ft.com/1IpJ5JU)

Overview

The European Commission told France to investigate whether Disneyland Paris is unfairly overcharging British and German customers on the basis of where they live.

HeidelbergCement agreed to buy control of Italcementi in a deal that values its smaller Italian rival at 6.7 billion euros ($7.4 billion), less than three weeks after Holcim and Lafarge completed their $44 billion cement mega-merger.

Britain’s postal regulator Ofcom said Royal Mail has breached competition law by proposing wholesale prices that were designed to be more expensive for any firm looking to run a rival mail delivery service. ($1 = 0.9033 euros) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
