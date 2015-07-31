FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 31
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2015 / 1:00 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

GEORGE OSBORNE PROPOSES TO CAP PUBLIC SECTOR PAY-OFFS AT 95,000 STG (on.ft.com/1DdnE2V)

AMAZON PAYS $250 MLN TO SIGN DEPARTING TOP GEAR TRIO FOR NEW SHOW (on.ft.com/1DdoFbi)

IHG and Starwood have held early deal talks (on.ft.com/1DdpZLf)

Overview

George Osborne on Friday will set out plans to end six-figure severance payments for civil servants as he tries to save about 100 million pounds ($156.00 million) a year by curbing pay-offs.

Britain’s former BBC “Top Gear” host Jeremy Clarkson has signed an exclusive deal with Amazon to present a new motoring show for the online retailer’s subscription service alongside co-presenters Richard Hammond and James May.

InterContinental Hotels Group has held early stage talks with Starwood Hotels & Resorts over a union to create the world’s largest hotel group, said two people familiar with the discussions.

$1 = 0.6410 pounds Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.