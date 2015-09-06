FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 7
#Funds News
September 7, 2015 / 12:00 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

DOJ PROBES 1.2 BLN POUND IRISH PROPERTY DEAL

(on.ft.com/1QixbHS)

YOUTUBE TO SHOW VIEWS DATA TO ADVERTISERS

(on.ft.com/1Qj4fjc)

CHALLENGER BANKS WARN ON OSBORNE TAX

(on.ft.com/1Nk3gAN)

Overview

U.S. authorities are probing allegations of irregular payments related to a 1.2 billion pound ($1.82 billion) property sale by Ireland’s state-run “bad bank,” the National Asset Management Agency (NAMA), to private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management.

Google Inc’s YouTube is planning to provide advertisers with data on how many of the ads on its Internet video-sharing site can be seen by viewers in response to advertiser complaints.

Britain’s so-called challenger banks are arguing that the new proposed bank tax will give payday lenders an unfair advantage over them as they do not have to comply with the tax. Bosses of these challenger banks are due to meet a senior treasury official this week to argue for a higher threshold for surcharge. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)

