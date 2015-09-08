FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 8
#Market News
September 8, 2015 / 12:15 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

GLENCORE TO SLASH DEBT BY $10 BLN

(on.ft.com/1hRp4WY)

MBK PARTNERS SEALS $6 BLN TESCO KOREA DEAL

(on.ft.com/1EProbv)

MITSUI SUMITOMO NEARS DEAL FOR AMLIN

(on.ft.com/1UxDFZe)

Overview

Mining and trading company Glencore acknowledged on Monday the severity of the global commodity market slump as it suspended dividends and said it would sell assets and new shares to cut heavy debts built up through years of rapid expansion. The London-listed company came under pressure to cut its net debt of $30 billion, one of the largest in the industry, as prices for its key products, copper and coal, sank to more than six-year lows.

Tesco is selling its South Korean arm to a group led by private equity firm MBK Partners for 4 billion pounds ($6.11 billion), it said on Monday, as the British supermarket retreats from foreign markets to focus on reviving its troubled domestic business.

Japan’s Mitsui Sumitomo is in advanced talks to buy British nonlife insurer Amlin Plc for a significant premium to its market value of 2.4 billion pounds

$1 = 0.6545 pounds Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
