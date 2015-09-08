FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 9
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 8, 2015 / 11:55 PM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

BRUSSELS CLEARS $14 BLN GE-ALSTOM DEAL, BUT WITH CONDITIONS

(on.ft.com/1Qn01qx)

FORMER SAINSBURY CHIEF JOINS TERRA FIRMA

(on.ft.com/1IXcH18)

WORLD BANK CHIEF ECONOMIST WARNS FED TO DELAY RATE RISE

(on.ft.com/1UFkNCB)

Overview

General Electric won European Union antitrust clearance to buy Alstom’s power unit for $14 billion, its largest takeover, after agreeing to sell some of the French company’s assets to Ansaldo Energia.

Justin King, the former chief executive of British supermarket chain operator J Sainsbury Plc, is joining Guy Hands’ Terra Firma Capital Partners as vice chairman.

The U.S. Federal Reserve should hold off raising interest rates until the global economy is more stable, the World Bank’s chief economist said. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.