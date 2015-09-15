FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 15
September 15, 2015 / 12:26 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Higher UK minimum wage is affordable, says think tank (on.ft.com/1ir7VEn)

UK seeks head start on 'internet of things' (on.ft.com/1ir8NJi)

Cameron urges other EU countries to raise aid spending (on.ft.com/1ircCOy)

Overview

Higher minimum wage in the United Kingdom, to take effect in April, will increase the country’s total pay bill 0.6 percent, according to the Resolution Foundation think tank.

The UK 5G innovation centre will open at the University of Surrey on Tuesday and will be Europe’s largest academic research centre, marking Britain’s attempt to get a head start in the development of “5G” mobile technology.

British Prime Minister David Cameron said on a visit to Lebanon and Jordan on Monday that it was vital to provide support for refugees from Syria’s civil war within the region to discourage them from risking their lives in trying to reach Europe. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

