PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 16
September 15, 2015 / 11:41 PM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Global banks reach almost all 2019 capital standards (on.ft.com/1Qg9gIu)

Glencore launches $2.5 bln share placing to help cut debt load (on.ft.com/1QgaoMp)

Former financial watchdog Lord Turner joins Prudential board (on.ft.com/1QgamEf)

Overview

The world’s 100 biggest banks all meet the tougher capital requirements agreed during the financial crisis and are closer to complying with new liquidity rules that come into force in 2019, Basel Committee on Banking Supervision said on Tuesday.

Glencore Plc has launched a $2.5 billion share sale as the miner-cum-trader moves to implement measures to cut its large debt load and safeguard its investment grade credit rating.

British insurer Prudential Plc said on Tuesday it had appointed Adair Turner, the former head of the country’s financial services regulator, as a non-executive director. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
