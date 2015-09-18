FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 18
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 18, 2015 / 12:21 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Airlines face delay compensation payments (on.ft.com/1FQBBQg)

Glencore criticised for breaking pledge on share placing (on.ft.com/1FQDCMc)

Technology groups warned on stricter financial regulation (on.ft.com/1FQEbWi)

Overview

Airlines have to pay passengers compensation when flights are cancelled or delayed due to unforeseen technical problems, the European Union’s top court ruled on Thursday, handing a victory to consumers.

British metals group Glencore Plc made a “serious breach” of shareholder protection principles in the way it carried out a recent $2.5 billion equity placing, two trade bodies said on Thursday.

HSBC Holdings Plc Chairman Douglas Flint said in a speech in London on Thursday that regulators all around the world are reflecting on the extent that internet companies are providing banking services and whether they should be regulated. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.