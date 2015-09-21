FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 21
September 21, 2015 / 12:33 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Deutsche Wohnen buys rival LEG Immobilien in 7.6 bln euros deal (on.ft.com/1Kszwf6)

UK paves path for West's first China-designed nuclear reactor (on.ft.com/1KsB6xB)

O2 to become public company again after merger with Three (on.ft.com/1KsBlZE)

Overview

Deutsche Wohnen AG, Germany’s second-largest real estate company, is to buy peer LEG Immobilien AG in a 7.6 billion euros ($8.58 billion) deal including debt, as consolidation in the German real estate market intensifies.

The UK has paved the way for the first Chinese-designed nuclear power plant in the West, to be constructed in Essex, in eastern England, saying Beijing could use Britain to launch a global rollout of its technology.

CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd would support an initial public offering for the combined business after the closing of O2’s merger with Hutchison’s Three network, Canning Fok, co-chief executive of the Hong Kong group, said in an interview with the Financial Times. ($1 = 0.8859 euros) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
