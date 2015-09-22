FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 22
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 22, 2015 / 12:41 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Berenberg plans push into UK and U.S. amid global expansions (on.ft.com/1gI4kzY)

UK plc urged to tighten cyber security (on.ft.com/1gI4NCj)

Volkswagen reels from US allegations of emissions cheating (on.ft.com/1gI5hIA)

Overview

Germany’s Berenberg Capital Markets is planning a big push in the UK and U.S. as part of a global expansion drive at its parent, Berenberg bank.

Businesses in the UK have been urged by the government to protect themselves from a growing cyber threat, with Ed Vaizey, minister for the digital economy, promising extra funds of 500,000 pounds ($775,300.00) to help universities and colleges develop cyber security skills.

Volkswagen shares plunged by nearly 20 percent on Monday after the German carmaker admitted it had rigged emissions tests of diesel-powered vehicles in the United States, and U.S. authorities said they would widen the probe to other automakers.

$1 = 0.6449 pounds Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.