PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 23
#Funds News
September 23, 2015 / 12:20 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Canada joins widening probe into Volkswagen (on.ft.com/1V8uQpd)

Aberdeen Asset Management gains foothold in China (on.ft.com/1V8vIdz)

France's highest court upholds UberPop ban (on.ft.com/1V8w0B8)

Overview

Canada’s environmental agency said on Tuesday it is investigating some 100,000 Volkswagen and Audi 2009-2015 model diesel cars sold there, and is in contact with its counterparts in the U.S. EPA and Volkswagen’s Canadian unit.

Aberdeen Asset Management has been granted a business licence to operate in China, the British government said on Tuesday during an official visit to the country aimed at fostering trade and investment links.

France’s Constitutional Court upheld a national law that banned one of Uber Technologies’ car services that relies on non-professional drivers using their own vehicles, dealing another setback to the company in Europe.

Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
