PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 25

Overview

Matthias Mueller, the head of Porsche sports car brand, has emerged as the favourite to be appointed as Volkswagen’s chief executive, people close to the company indicated, as the fallout from the U.S. vehicle emissions test rigging scandal broadened.

Starbucks Corp, said it will raise its average UK wage to just under 8 pounds ($12.18) an hour from November and offer interest-free loans to help its staff pay deposits on their housing.

Spanish energy company Abengoa said it launched a deep overhaul of its troubled business, including a 650 million euro ($726.5 million) capital increase and the retirement of its veteran chairman.