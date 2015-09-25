FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 25
#Market News
September 25, 2015 / 1:41 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Matthias Müller emerges as favourite for top job at VW (on.ft.com/1Ky53P3)

Starbucks to raise average UK wages (on.ft.com/1Ky57OM)

Abengoa initiates overhaul as chairman Felipe Benjumea retires (on.ft.com/1Ky61uM)

Overview

Matthias Mueller, the head of Porsche sports car brand, has emerged as the favourite to be appointed as Volkswagen’s chief executive, people close to the company indicated, as the fallout from the U.S. vehicle emissions test rigging scandal broadened.

Starbucks Corp, said it will raise its average UK wage to just under 8 pounds ($12.18) an hour from November and offer interest-free loans to help its staff pay deposits on their housing.

Spanish energy company Abengoa said it launched a deep overhaul of its troubled business, including a 650 million euro ($726.5 million) capital increase and the retirement of its veteran chairman. ($1 = 0.8947 euros) ($1 = 0.6569 pounds) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)

