PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 26

U.S. widens Deutsche’s Russia trades probe

Aberdeen Asset Management on the block

EU ignored emissions warnings in 2013

U.S. regulators are expanding their probe into Deutsche Bank AG, as a money laundering investigation into one of its Moscow units has begun to look at the possibility of sanctions violations.

Britain’s Aberdeen Asset Management, which has been grappling with a slump in profitability and share price, has begun to sound out potential buyers.

Top European Union official Janez Potocnik alerted the European commissioner in charge of industrial policy in a letter two years ago, saying carmakers were gaming European emissions tests. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Walsh)