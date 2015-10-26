FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 26
#Market News
October 26, 2015 / 1:11 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

U.S. widens Deutsche’s Russia trades probe

(on.ft.com/1S4Mp4g)

Aberdeen Asset Management on the block

(on.ft.com/1RvKJQd)

EU ignored emissions warnings in 2013

(on.ft.com/1GrwpIq)

Overview

U.S. regulators are expanding their probe into Deutsche Bank AG, as a money laundering investigation into one of its Moscow units has begun to look at the possibility of sanctions violations.

Britain’s Aberdeen Asset Management, which has been grappling with a slump in profitability and share price, has begun to sound out potential buyers.

Top European Union official Janez Potocnik alerted the European commissioner in charge of industrial policy in a letter two years ago, saying carmakers were gaming European emissions tests. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
