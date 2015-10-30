FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 30
#Market News
October 30, 2015 / 1:01 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

DEUTSCHE BANK TO CUT 9,000 JOBS AND EXIT 10 COUNTRIES IN OVERHAUL (on.ft.com/1GNHOlQ)

XAVIER NIEL BUYS OPTIONS ON POTENTIAL 11 PCT TELECOM ITALIA STAKE (on.ft.com/1P8M54r)

SHELL FALLS TO $7 BLN LOSS ON AXED PROJECTS

(on.ft.com/1P8PXlX)

Overview

Deutsche Bank AG is set to cut about 9 percent of its workforce, with 4,000 of the job losses in Germany, as part of a strategic overhaul.

Telecoms tycoon Xavier Niel has become the second-largest shareholder in Telecom Italia behind Vincent Bollore’s Vivendi, after Italy’s stock market regulator confirmed that Niel now holds the equivalent of an 11.2 percent voting stake in Telecom Italia.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc, which reported its largest net loss in at least 16 years, said on Thursday that it is cutting another 1,000 jobs after taking a $8 billion hit from the plunge in crude oil prices.

Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
