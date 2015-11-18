FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 18
November 18, 2015

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* UBS buys Santander’s Italian private bank

(on.ft.com/1kDn32E)

* Monsanto mulls case for new Syngenta bid

(on.ft.com/1HX1GOC)

* Barclays faces another heavy forex fine

(on.ft.com/1HUPGT0)

* BT charge of 1.7 mln pounds EE cost to Openreach inappropriate, says Ofcom

(on.ft.com/1SWT7cU)

Overview

UBS is to buy Santander Private Banking (SPB Italia), a unit of Spanish bank Santander in Italy which manages 2.7 billion euros in assets, the Swiss banking group said in a statement on Tuesday.

Monsanto Co. is evaluating whether it should acquire agrochemical rivals, including Syngenta AG, Monsanto’s Chief Operating Officer Brett Begemann said on Tuesday. This comes less than three months after the U.S. company abandoned a $46 billion hostile pursuit of the Swiss group.

British bank Barclays Plc could face another $100 million fine by the New York Department of Financial Services (DFS) over forex market practices, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the case.

Telecoms regulator Ofcom has called it “inappropriate” for BT to bill part of the cost relating to its acquisition of EE to its Openreach division. (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)

