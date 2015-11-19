FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 19
#Funds News
November 19, 2015

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 19

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* BlackRock to close poor performing $1 billion macro hedge fund (on.ft.com/1S5ietg)

* Syngenta weighs deals in sector shake-up (on.ft.com/1S5iHvK)

* Barclays accused of abusing 'last look' trading system (on.ft.com/1S5kd0U)

Overview World’s largest asset manager BlackRock Inc is winding down its Global Ascent fund, which makes bets on bond and currency markets, and returning money to investors, the company said in a statement.

Syngenta AG is actively considering deals with rival companies, after it has rejected Monsanto Co’s offer, Syngenta Chairman Michel Demare said in an interview to the Financial Times.

Barclays PLC has been fined $150 million by the New York Department of Financial Services for abusing the ‘last look’ trading system. (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

