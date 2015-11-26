FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 26
November 26, 2015 / 12:42 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Payday lender Wonga to pilot 90-day loans

(on.ft.com/1kUeUqN)

Renewables group Abengoa sends Spanish bank shares tumbling

(on.ft.com/1Nu1yxQ)

Lloyds set to announce 1,000 job cuts

(on.ft.com/1N8BvFY)

Overview

UK’s largest payday lender is testing a 90-day loan, at a 0.8 percent interest rate a day, with an aim to make it more affordable to borrowers.

Spain’s Abengoa started insolvency proceedings on Wednesday, resulting in a tumble of shares in Spanish banks over concerns that the country’s lenders may be left with heavy losses.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is set to unveil 1,000 job cuts on Thursday as part of a broader restructuring plan announced last year. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
