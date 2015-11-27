FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 27
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 27, 2015 / 1:01 AM / in 2 years

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Blow for Hollande as joblessness reaches record level in France (on.ft.com/1kVQPjp)

S. Korea orders Volkswagen to recall 125,000 cars

(on.ft.com/1XucACo)

Attempted 'elephant deal' costs Barclays 72 million stg (on.ft.com/1QK8es0)

Overview

According to figures from the labour ministry, the number of jobless in France rose to a new record of 3.59 million in October, with 42,000 more people out of work last month.

South Korea on Thursday became the first country outside the United States to punish Volkswagen AG on the basis of its own emissions tests, slapping the German automaker with a record fine and ordering a recall of 125,000 vehicles.

Barclays Plc on Thursday was fined about 72 million stg by the Financial Conduct Authority for an attempt to bag an “elephant-deal”. The regulator put out details of the bank’s careless financial-crime controls and willingness to ignore its own procedures. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.