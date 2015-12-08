FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 8
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 8, 2015 / 1:01 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

SEC prepares new Credit Suisse charges

(on.ft.com/1lpkVvN)

Publicis loses most P&G U.S. accounts

(on.ft.com/1jKpUFB)

Former UK PM Gordon Brown to join Pimco as adviser

(on.ft.com/1TViFI1)

Overview

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is preparing to file charges against Credit Suisse Group AG for inflating reports of assets under management in its private bank.

French advertising giant Publicis Groupe SA is set to lose most of Procter & Gamble Co U.S. accounts as P&G is shifting almost all of its North American media planning and buying business from Publicis to Omnicom Group Inc.

Former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown is joining Pimco board as an adviser. He joins other public officials on the board including the former president of the European Central Bank, Jean-Claude Trichet.

Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.