PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 9
December 9, 2015 / 1:02 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 9

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

EDF powerless to stop exit from France’s CAC 40 index

(on.ft.com/1IDrTHE)

RBS legal chief jumps ship to Santander UK

(on.ft.com/1XU9v47)

Sofinnova raises 300 mln euros for European biotech investment (on.ft.com/1lsBl6u)

Overview

France’s EDF is set to be replaced by Klepierre SA , the real estate investment company, in the blue-chip CAC 40 stock index. The change will be effective Dec. 21.

A top lawyer from Royal Bank of Scotland, John Collins, has resigned to join Santander UK in less than a year in the role at RBS.

Sofinnova Partners, one of Europe’s biggest healthcare investors, raised 300 million euros for its latest venture fund.

Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
