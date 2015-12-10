FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 10
#Funds News
December 10, 2015 / 12:52 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Volkswagen reduces number of cars hit by CO2 errors

(on.ft.com/1SP9msf)

Google faces Brussels move on ‘snippet tax’ for news

(on.ft.com/1IFM33M)

Accor buys Raffles owner for $2.9bn

(on.ft.com/1TBQ8X3)

Overview

Volkswagen says far fewer vehicles than initially feared were affected by its carbon dioxide emission problems, providing some relief to the sandal-hit automaker.

The European Union is looking into whether services such as Google News should pay to display snippets of news articles, wading into a bitter debate between the online industry and publishers.

Accor Hotels is buying FRHI Hotels & Resorts, the owner of Fairmont, Raffles and Swissotel hotel chains, in a cash-and-share deal worth $2.9 billion, that will also raise the U.S. profile of Europe’s largest hotel group. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
