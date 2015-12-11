FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 11
December 11, 2015 / 1:32 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Publicis loses L‘Oreal US advertising account

(on.ft.com/1M5qrsu)

AstraZeneca and Wallenbergs join in biological drugs venture

(on.ft.com/1M693Ud)

EU plans border force to police external frontiers

(on.ft.com/1Y0so5A)

Overview

France’s Publicis Groupe SA lost L‘Oreal SA as a client in North America, in less than a week, after Procter & Gamble shifted all of its North American assets from Publicis to Omnicom.

AstraZeneca Plc is partnering with the Wallenberg family and the Swedish government to invest $100 million in a new research venture in Sweden.

The European Union proposes a standing border force to take control of the bloc’s external frontiers. The Commission is set to unveil plans next week regarding a permanent border force to replace Frontex border agency. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
