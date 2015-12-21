PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 21

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Rolls-Royce chief voices 'disquiet' over diesel engine business (on.ft.com/1MpTiI7)

HSBC appoints Rothschild for restructuring of private banking arm (on.ft.com/1MpMavk)

Fosun drops bid for BHF Kleinwort Benson (on.ft.com/1kbiZ8L)

Overview

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc Chief Executive Warren East said he feels “disquiet” about trading conditions in the unit that supplies power systems for the mining and offshore oil industries. “If you look at our competitors in our reciprocating engines part of the business, there have been some fairly serious downgrades on next year,” East said in an interview with the Financial Times.

HSBC Holdings Plc has appointed Rothschild to help manage the restructure of its private banking arm, according to people familiar with the process, after the bank’s Swiss unit came under fire earlier this year for helping rich customers dodge taxes.

Chinese investment group Fosun International Ltd said it would withdraw its offer to buy wealth management group BHF Kleinwort Benson. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)