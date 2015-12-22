FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 22
December 22, 2015 / 1:25 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

JPMorgan pays $150 mln to settle 'London Whale' class action (on.ft.com/1NzgCab)

Peter Harf quits Reckitt board to focus on JAB (on.ft.com/1NzgU0L)

SoundCloud in licensing deal with copyright group PRS for Music (on.ft.com/1Nzh2O0)

Overview

JPMorgan Chase & Co has agreed to pay $150 million to resolve a securities fraud lawsuit by investors suing the bank over its “London Whale” trading scandal, which caused a $6.2 billion loss.

Peter Harf is stepping down from the board of British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser after 16 years to focus on the rapidly growing coffee and Coty cosmetics empire of the Reimann family’s JAB Holding.

Online music service SoundCloud agreed a deal with PRS for Music, UK’s largest copyright collective, to pay royalties to songwriters, composers and publishers for songs streamed on its service. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)

