PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 23
December 23, 2015 / 1:16 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Shell in $5 bln extra cuts pledge to woo support for BG deal (on.ft.com/1NBufG7)

Deutsche Bank's probe into Russian trades widened (on.ft.com/1NBuxfU)

Overseas e-retailers face VAT crackdown (on.ft.com/1NBvkxC)

Overview

Royal Dutch Shell’s pledged on Tuesday another $5 billion cut in spending next year to support a proposed $53 billion takeover of rival BG Group Plc.

Deutsche Bank AG found a total of $10 billion of potentially suspicious trades involving its Russian business, rather than the $6bn previously thought.

UK Tax officials have launched a crackdown on VAT evasion by overseas online sellers amid claims that Amazon.com Inc and eBay Inc have been “collaborating” with them to defraud the exchequer of large sums. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
