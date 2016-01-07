FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 7
January 7, 2016 / 12:42 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 7

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* FCA looks into alleged gilts market manipulation by Lloyds trader

(on.ft.com/1JYkrlG)

* Oil and gas deals to ‘ramp up’ in 2016, says report

(on.ft.com/1VKrRQp)

* Osborne warns of ‘cocktail of risks’ from China and slump in oil

(on.ft.com/1PL7mR5)

Overview

The UK’s financial watchdog, Financial Conduct Authority, is looking at whether market for the government bonds was manipulated by a trader at Lloyds Banking Group.

Consultancy firm Wood Mackenzie sees a wave of oil and gas deals this year, following a collapse in crude prices and the slowest period for deals in more than a decade in 2015.

Finance minister George Osborne has said that Britain’s economy was not immune from a “dangerous cocktail” of threats from abroad, and urged against complacency. (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
