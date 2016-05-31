FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 31
May 31, 2016 / 12:25 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Alliance Trust confirms approach by Jacob Rothschild (bit.ly/1VrdHWG)

Hedge funds and banks commission Brexit exit polls (bit.ly/1VqEuT7)

Executives warn of negative consequences for Europe of Brexit (bit.ly/1Vrabvu)

Overview

British investment firm Alliance Trust Plc said on Monday it had received an informal merger approach from RIT Capital Partners Plc, which is chaired by financier Jacob Rothschild.

Hedge funds and investment banks are attempting to profit from UK’s European Union referendum on June 23 by commissioning private exit polls to find early voting patterns.

Members of the European Round Table of Industrialists warned of the negative consequences of Brexit, saying Europe was at a “fork in the road” and that an “unravelling” of EU’s single market and its rules would reduce prosperity, according to a letter sent to the Financial Times. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
