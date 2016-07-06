PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 6

July 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

May takes strong lead in race to be next UK PM (on.ft.com/29gIPb9)

Medivation agrees to $10bn takeover talks (on.ft.com/29gJvgp)

Deutsche Börse suggests dual holding company after LSE merger (on.ft.com/29gJZDv)

VW, BMW and Daimler raided in steel price-fixing probe (on.ft.com/29gJPvN)

Overview

Theresa May established a strong lead in a her bid to become prime minister.

Medivation Inc said it will hold talks with French pharmaceutical company Sanofi SA about a sale that will be open to other bidders.

Deutsche Boerse AG floated the idea of setting up a dual holding company after its merger with London Stock Exchange Group Plc to meet all regulatory requirements.

Six of Germany's carmakers and parts suppliers, including Volkswagen AG, BMW and Daimler AG were raided by the country's cartel authority following suspicions they had colluded when buying steel. (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)