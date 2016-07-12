FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 12
July 12, 2016 / 12:30 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Thomson Reuters in $3.55 billion sale of IP and science business (on.ft.com/29KZim1)

* UniCredit and Santander scramble to save asset manager merger (on.ft.com/29KZpOx)

* Russia sells 11 percent stake in Alrosa (on.ft.com/29L04j2)

* Siemens backs away from Brexit warnings (on.ft.com/29JDbPG)

Overview

* Canadian group Onex Corp and Baring Private Equity Asia are acquiring Thomson Reuters' intellectual property and science business in an all-cash deal worth $3.55 billion.

* Italy's UniCredit and Spain's Banco Santander are scrambling to save a plan that would create one of Europe's largest money managers after the UK's vote to leave the EU added to concerns about the outlook for the 5.3 billion euro ($5.86 billion) deal.

* The Russian government has sold a 10.9 percent stake in diamond miner Alrosa for 52.2 billion roubles ($814 million) as part of a privatisation programme aimed at plugging the country's budget deficit.

* Siemens has backed away from its earlier warnings that Brexit could make the U.K. a worse place to do business in and affect the group's future British investment plans. ($1 = 0.9047 euros) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)

