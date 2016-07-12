FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 13
July 12, 2016 / 11:40 PM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

*ValueAct pays $11 million to settle DoJ suit (on.ft.com/29O24H3)

*Airbus slashes production of A380 superjumbo (on.ft.com/29O2bSV)

*JPMorgan to lift basic hourly pay by a fifth (on.ft.com/29O2LjF)

*UK markets watchdog warned of property fund freezes (on.ft.com/29O3ilJ)

Overview

*ValueAct, the hedge fund run by Jeff Ubben, has agreed to pay $11 million to settle a Department of Justice lawsuit over its stakebuilding in Baker Hughes and Halliburton .

*Airbus is slashing production of its A380 superjumbo, which has struggled to win new customers amid a lacklustre market for widebody aircraft.

*JPMorgan Chase has promised to lift basic hourly pay for 18,000 of its lowest paid U.S. workers by at least a fifth by 2019.

*The UK's markets watchdog, Financial Conduct Authority, warned the Bank of England in the immediate aftermath of the UK's vote to leave the EU that commercial-property funds could start temporarily trapping investors' money. (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

