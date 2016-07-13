FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 14
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 13, 2016 / 11:40 PM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

*Aberdeen reopens UK property fund to reduced withdrawals (on.ft.com/29QMevg)

*Hammond replaces Osborne as UK chancellor (on.ft.com/29QMhHM)

*Co-op Group to sell 298 small stores to McColl's (on.ft.com/29QNcIf)

*Royal Dutch Shell braced for North Sea strike (on.ft.com/29QOLFK)

Overview

*The Scottish group Aberdeen Asset Management has reopened its property funds for trading after liquidity issues forced a host of funds to halt withdrawals last week following the Brexit vote.

*George Osborne has stepped down from the British government and has been succeeded as chancellor by Philip Hammond.

*The Co-operative Group is to sell 298 of its smaller food shops to convenience store group McColl's, in a move designed to whittle down its portfolio of small sites and put the focus on larger outlets.

*Royal Dutch Shell is bracing for strike action on seven of its North Sea platforms in the biggest industrial dispute to hit UK oilfields for a decade. Workers for Wood Group, which provides maintenance services to Shell, voted on Wednesday in favour of strike action to protest against changes to pay and conditions. (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.