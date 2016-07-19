FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 19
July 19, 2016 / 12:15 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

*SoftBank to take over UK's Arm Holdings for £24.3 billion (on.ft.com/2a65RCR)

*Wells Fargo agrees to buy £300 million new European headquarters in London (on.ft.com/2a63Giw)

*UK's Hyperoptic wins £21m EU loan for ultrafast broadband (on.ft.com/2a64zaM)

*Worldpay two-week outage hits millions of payments (on.ft.com/2a64WC2)

Overview

*Japan's SoftBank has agreed to acquire the British smartphone chip designer Arm Holdings for £24.3 billion ($32.22 billion). SoftBank said that it will pay £17 ($22.54) in cash for each share in Arm.

*Wells Fargo has struck a £300 million ($397.80 million) deal to buy a new European headquarters in London, in one of the largest property deals in the city to be sealed since the June 23 referendum.

*The European Investment Bank has agreed to lend £21 million ($27.85 million) to a high-speed broadband project in the UK, its first investment in the country since the June 23 referendum.

*Millions of daily payments have been blocked by a technical outage at Worldpay that has lasted more than two weeks and left many customers unable to receive cash from gambling operators and e-commerce sites. ($1 = 0.7541 pounds) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)

