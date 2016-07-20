FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 20
#Market News
July 20, 2016 / 12:10 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

*NHS chief Stevens calls for pledge on EU staff (on.ft.com/2a7fiia)

*UK households face freeze in living standards as inflation rises (on.ft.com/2a7dSV0)

*IMF cuts growth forecast for UK (on.ft.com/2a7fyOs)

* British MPs warn BT to face break-up or put "house in order" (on.ft.com/2a7fE8I)

Overview

*The head of England's National Health Service, Simon Stevens, has called on the government to assure that more than 130,000 staff from the EU working in health and social care will be allowed to remain in the UK post-Brexit.

*With consumer price inflation increasing to 0.5 percent in the year to June - before the Brexit vote and the fall in sterling - British households are facing a freeze in living standards.

*The International Monetary Fund has cut its guidance for the UK economy next year after Britons voted to leave the EU, and warned the decision has thrown a "spanner in the works" for global growth.

*UK MPs on the culture, media and sport select committee said in a report that the telecom provider BT needs to improve service levels or face a break-up of its business.

Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
