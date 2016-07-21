FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 21
July 21, 2016 / 12:20 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

*HSBC executives charged with criminal fraud (on.ft.com/2ac9AOX)

*Deutsche Borse still short of support for LSE merger (on.ft.com/2ac9nLD)

*FirstGroup bags U.S. rail contract (on.ft.com/2aca87t)

*Britain's unemployment rate fell below 5 pct before Brexit vote (on.ft.com/2aa1rrz)

Overview

*Two HSBC foreign exchange traders have been arrested and charged for allegedly making $8 million in profits and fees by "front running" a client's $3.5 billion foreign exchange trade.

*German exchanges operator Deutsche Borse remains short of a 60 percent threshold it needs to merge with the London Stock Exchange.

*FirstGroup will be the first UK bus and rail operator to run a U.S. passenger rail operation after it bagged a contract to run services on the outskirts of Dallas in Texas.

*Britain's unemployment rate dropped below 5 percent for the first time in 11 years. Official data show unemployment at 4.9 percent, the employment rate at a record high of 74.4 percent and inactivity at record lows.

Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
