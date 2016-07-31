FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - August 1
July 31, 2016 / 11:15 PM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - August 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* O'Neill threatens to quit Treasury over May's China stance. (bit.ly/2aUqBJV)

* Uber to pour $500 mln into global mapping project. (bit.ly/2aa2s4R)

* Goldman Sachs faces further questions from MPs. (bit.ly/2aa2oCo)

Overview

* High-profile British Treasury Minister Jim O'Neill, a former Goldman Sachs chief economist, could quit his post over Prime Minister Theresa May's new approach to Chinese investment, the Financial Times reported, citing a friend of O'Neill.

* Ride-hailing service Uber will invest $500 million in an ambitious global mapping project to wean itself off dependence on Google Maps and pave the way for driverless cars, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

* U.S. bank Goldman Sachs was asked to provide details of any paid work it has done for Tina Green, the wife of retail tycoon Philip Green, as British Members of Parliament continue to evaluate the banks involvement in Green's decision to sell BHS for 1 pound. (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)

