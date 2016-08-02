FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 3
August 2, 2016 / 11:15 PM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Obama says Trump unfit to be president. (bit.ly/2agmISs)

* Santander UK makes second attempt to buy RBS branches. (bit.ly/2agncIf)

* Instagram redesign apes Snapchat's style. (bit.ly/2agmNFD)

Overview

* U.S. President Barack Obama issued a scathing attack of Donald Trump on Tuesday for criticizing a Muslim family whose U.S. Army captain son was killed in Iraq, and he challenged Republican leaders to withdraw support for their "unfit" nominee.

* Banco Santander has made an offer to take over Royal Bank of Scotland's Williams & Glyn business, according to bankers briefed on the plans.

* Users of Instagram, a photo-sharing app owned by Facebook Inc, can now post picture and video slideshows that last 24 hours, a feature similar to the signature function of social media rival Snapchat. (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
